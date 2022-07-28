Deputy who voted against LGBT+ union goes to gay son’s wedding | queer

Reproduction / Instagram @congressman_gt 27.07.2022 Republican Representative Glenn Thompson

Representative Glenn Thompson, a Republican from Pennsylvania, voted last week against a federal bill that would require states to recognize same-sex marriages. Three days later, the congressman attended the

same-sex marriage

your son’s.

“The Congressman and Ms. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s wedding Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life. The Thompsons are delighted to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.” , Thompson’s press secretary Maddison Stone told the Washington Post Monday via email.

On July 19, Thompson joined 156 other Republican members of the House of Representatives in Washington in opposing the Respect Marriage Act. Congressional Democrats are pushing to pass the bill in response to the Supreme Court’s decision last month striking down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision, which for nearly five decades guaranteed women the right to abortion.

BuzzFeed posted on Tuesday (26) Thompson’s speech at the wedding, which was provided by a guest who was in attendance:

“As they grow and get a little older, we also hope and pray that they find that true love so they have the opportunity to experience that: Someone to grow old with. We love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become part of our families.”



Now you can follow iG Queer on Telegram too! Click here to join the group. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.



