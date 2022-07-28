Dimensity 8100 successor can compete with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 on premium 2023 phones

MediaTek impressed with the latest releases of the “Dimensity” chip family, mainly with the Dimensity 8000 and 8100, which proved capable of surpassing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in both CPU and GPU. For more, the Digital Chat Station suggested this Wednesday (27) that the Taiwanese hardware will continue to surprise in 2023. According to a post by the leaker on his Weibo, the premium cellphone segment will have two major competitors next year: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which will be replaced by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; and a supposed intermediate platform called the “MediaTek Dimensity 8200” that will succeed the Dimensity 8100.

The leaker indicates that Qualcomm's current most advanced hardware will be demoted to the "near tops" category in 2023that is, cell phones in the range between ¥2,000 and ¥3,000 (about R$1,569–R$2,359) that have powerful specifications, but that do not compete with the most expensive on the market. This phenomenon occurred with the predecessors — Snapdragon 870 and 888 — in the last year and is an interesting strategy to increase the cost-effectiveness of the products. On the other hand, MediaTek can grab more market share with the launch of the Dimensity 8200 (provisional name of the successor to the Dimensity 8100).

















The Dimensity 9000 — MediaTek’s current flagship — can lend some of its most advanced features to the Dimensity 8000 series, making its AI power, image processing, and decoding performance boosted enough to beat Snapdragon. 8 Plus Gen 1. O leaker believes that Redmi and realme will be some of the first manufacturers that will use the supposed MediaTek Dimensity 8200.

O Digital Chat Station took the opportunity to comment on Qualcomm’s new strategies to increase its competitive power in the segment. The North American must launch a “Snapdragon 7 Gen 2” with TSMC’s N4 manufacturing processwhich should guarantee more performance compared to Samsung’s 4 nanometers. MediaTek launched the Dimensity 9000 at a lower price than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but despite its more affordable value, the Taiwanese chipset proved to be incredibly superior to its rival platform, touching the Apple A15 Bionic. This leads us to wonder — what does MediaTek have in store for the successor to the Dimensity 9000? What is your opinion on the manufacturer’s chips? Comment below!

