‘Do not touch or eat’: US authorities warn of dangerous giant snail

Admin 9 mins ago News

giant african snail

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Giant African snails can feed on 500 different plants

Giant African snails may seem slow and harmless animals, or even appetizing to some. But in fact, they are “one of the most harmful snails in the world and a potential risk to human health,” according to US officials who are on the lookout for these invasive species.

“They are dangerous to our health because they carry parasites (Angiostrongylus cantonensis) that cause meningitis in humans,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in an interview with journalists earlier this month.

“They also consume at least 500 different plants, making them a clear threat to our agricultural and natural spaces.”

Specially trained sniffer dogs and at least 30 employees are scouring gardens in Florida to eradicate these invasive species.

