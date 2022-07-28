Doctor Strange 2: Actress Reveals Cuts Significantly Changed Marvel Movie

Living America Chavez in Multiverse of Madness, Xochitl Gomez gave details of the pre-production of the film.

One of Marvel’s biggest hits of 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted causing a stir, taking millions of lovers to theaters across the country. With a plot that put Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) face to face, the film ended up having considerable consequences for the MCU, seen as a turning point for the 616 Universe.

During an interview for the website /filmXochitl Gomez, responsible for bringing America Chavez to life in Multiverse of Madness, revealed that some reshoots significantly altered the script of the feature film, drastically transforming certain existing intentions in the plot.

“Yes, the remake changed a lot of things. The main thing about Marvel is that they do test screenings so the movie can turn out how the fans want it. We made a lot of changes during the remake, it was pretty crazy. A lot of work, but it was also really fun to do again the things I had already done, in a different style with different intentions and materials”revealed the actress.

Excited about the work, Gomez even went further, giving as an example the opening scene, in which she and one of the versions of Stephen Strange flee from an entity in another dimension:

“One of the major changes was that Doctor Strange Defender was actually saving me at the beginning of the movie, being a major point when he died. I was heartbroken that someone who cared and was protecting me had passed away. So when we did the reshoots, we made a drastic change, having the character betray me and trying to take away my power. (…) It created a completely different perspective on her [sua personagem] and their trust issues. A small and simple thing like that can change a lot.”

Reshoots are a common mechanism in the film world, helping directors redefine the flow of a film. Taking into account the actress’ comment, we see the transformation of a sympathetic character into a darker figure, willing to sacrifice a child for what she believes is right. In addition, suffering from negative reviews, a question regarding the film remains: Is it possible that the edits, in some way, harmed the final result of Doctor Strange 2? It wouldn’t be the first time with a superhero movie.

WHAT IS THE STORY OF DOCTOR STRANGE 2?





In the plot, the multiverse has opened up and expanded its boundaries farther than ever before. Through a journey into the unknown, Doctor Strange will need the help of powerful mystical allies, traversing the dangerous and mind-bending alternate realities of the Multiverse to stop a threat called the Scarlet Witch.

Signed by Sam Raimi, in addition to those already mentioned, the feature still has the faces of Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Lashana Lynch, Patrick Stewart and John Krasinski.

