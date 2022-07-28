Doctors announce the 4th case of a patient cured of HIV in the world

Scientists announced, this Wednesday (27), the cure of a 66-year-old patient who was diagnosed with HIV. The man reached that frame after receiving a stem cell transplant to treat leukemiadiscovered when he was 63 years old. The announcement was made during the International AIDS Conference, held in Montreal, Canada, and this is the fourth case in the world of a patient who has gone into remission for HIV, considered cured. The third was from a woman.

The patient asked not to be identified and was codenamed City of Hope in honor of the hospital where he was treated in Duarte, California, United States. “City of Hope” received the transplant for the treatment of blood cancer, but doctors also sought a donor who was resistant to the virus that causes AIDS to try a solution to both problems. And they did.

The man is the oldest person to have received this treatment. “City of Hope” was diagnosed in 1988 with what he described as a “death sentence”. However, the patient managed to beat the disease more than 30 years later. the doctors of “City of Hope” stated that the case opens up the potential for older patients to access treatments for HIV and blood cancer, especially as the stem cell donor was not a family member in this case.

