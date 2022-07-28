Dorival is warned about a problem involving Varela and Pulgar in Flamengo: “You will have to choose”

With the goalless draw last Wednesday (27), against Athletico Paranaense, at Maracanã, in a game valid for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, the Flamengo fan may have been irritated by the result below than expected. On the other hand, outside the four lines, the red-blacks may still have another concern, this time involving the transfer market.

At the moment, Mais Querido has advanced negotiations with full-back Guillermo Varela and midfielder Erick Pulgar, but the trend is that the coaching staff led by Dorival Júnior will have to make an important decision about the duo. That’s because, thinking about the quarterfinals of Libertadores, the coach will have to choose between one of them to be registered, if he manages to regularize both reinforcements in time.

This happens because of the Conmebol regulation for the competition, which only allows three changes in the list in relation to the names registered in the previous phase, that is, those who were already in the round of 16. As Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal, two of the last Flamengo signings in the current transfer window, are already guaranteed in the squad for the competition, there is only room for one more.

Even so, before any choice, Flamengo will need to run to regularize the players. At Libertadores, an athlete replacement form must be submitted by 19:00, Brasília time, on July 30, next Saturday. However, for this, both must be at the CBF IDB, which does not work on weekends, that is, they must be registered until this Friday (29).