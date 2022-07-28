Drummond does not stop at Blondel and runs against time in the market to announce at least 4 more reinforcements: “We are working”

Santos, who has suffered a lot in recent years in the football market, has been moving the transfer window this week to qualify the squad of coach Lisca ‘Crazy’. In addition to right-back Lucas Blondel, Huracan midfielder Franco Cristaldo negotiates with Peixe. And according to football director Newton Drummond, who gave an interview this Thursday (28) to the program Baixada Esportes, reinforcements may be announced in the coming days.

“There are some advanced negotiations, none have been concluded yet and we want in the next two days to have the conclusion of at least two players.”, highlighted the director, who led Santos fans to delirium when he brought the information that Alvinegro is looking for at least four more reinforcements in this ball market.

“We are in the market looking for full-backs, defenders, midfielders, midfielders and wingers. These are the positions we are looking for, but I cannot guarantee that they will all arrive, but we are working”, said Newton, who explained which markets Alvinegro is eyeing to reinforce Peixe’s squad. The Director also explained that many names intended by Santos are in the sights of Brazilian clubs that have great financial stability.

“In Portugal, players are not so expensive to be repatriated. In Serie A, there are not many opportunities and in Serie B, neither. We are looking at the market, we are even looking at young Serie C players, who may emphasis. There are players seen (at Santos), who are on the radars of big clubs, but no proposal has been made so far.” concluded Drummond.