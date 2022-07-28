Emily Ratajkowski likes posts going down the woods on husband accused of infidelity and fans are outraged: ‘What do you mean they betrayed her?’ – Monet

+



Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard (Photo: Instagram)

Emily Ratajkowski seems to have confirmed the rumors that she was cheated on by her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard – and made fans stop believing in faithfulness in romantic relationships.

The 35-year-old model caught the attention of the internet after giving “likes” to several posts criticizing her partner on social media. According to Us Weekly, one of the posts she liked said, “I can’t believe that bitch cheated on Emrata.”

Already another message joked: “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce?”.

“Emily Ratajkowski Likes Her Divorce Tweets From Her Scrooge Husband”

Film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard and actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, displaying their protest against producer Harvey Weinstein at the release of the drama Uncut Gems in Los Angeles. (Photo: Getty Images)

This indignation of these fans came after the site Page Six publish that Ratajkowski and McClard were about to divorce. A source close to the famous Brit said in the report, which was published on July 15: “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial traitor. It’s disgusting.”

Married to McClard for four years, she has yet to make a statement confirming the rumors. However, their likes on the posts criticizing her husband were enough for her admirers to believe the reports of infidelity – and revolt to see her muse go through this:

“What do you mean they betrayed the goddess Emily Ratajkowski? Not even God forgives this asshole.”

“Emily Ratajkowski is too good to be betrayed by that damn ‘f*ck boy’”

“if men can betray Emily Ratajkowski ……………………. lol”

“If even Shakira and Emily Ratajkowski were betrayed, what hope do I have as a normal person hahaha”

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard were married in February 2018, and they share a one-year-old son, Sylvester.