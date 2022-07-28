End of the world alert: device promises to warn when Earth is destroyed

Several theories have tried to predict when the end of humanity should happen, whether due to the lack of oxygen on the planet, the collapse of the planet and society as a whole and many other reasons. Today we have one more device to add to this collection of eccentric predictions: we are talking about the Exaluminal, which promises to warn when the Earth will be destroyed.

The Exaluminal for now is just a joke created by scientists, but its execution is entirely possible, since the device would use the Internet of Things (IoT) to connect to an Extraluminal service network, which would be composed of several observatories around the world and monitor the levels of particles such as neutrinos. Scientists assume that a star explodes into a supernova about two to three times a century in galaxies like the Milky Way, and that Earth could be destroyed by one of these events. During the explosion, about 10^58 neutrinos are released from the star’s core, which can be detected by observatories before the Earth is decimated.