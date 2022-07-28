Endrick has his first contract registered and could debut for the Palmeiras professional | palm trees

Endrick is released to debut for the Palmeiras professional team.

This Thursday, the striker’s first professional contract was registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID). With that, he can now be cast by Abel Ferreira in Brazilian Championship games.

Endrick signs first contract with Palmeiras: “It’s the team of my heart”

The striker turned 16 on July 21, when he also signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras.

Endrick’s contract is valid for three seasons, with a release penalty of 60 million euros (R$ 334 million).

1 of 2 Endrick signs his first professional contract with Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag. palm trees Endrick signs his first professional contract with Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag. palm trees

The regularization of Endrick’s first contract with Palmeiras does not mean that the player will be used by Abel Ferreira. Endrick has already participated in some training sessions on the professional team and should carry out more activities at the Football Academy from now on.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Before starting the process of transition to the professional squad, Endrick treats a sprain in his right ankle, suffered in a game in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Endrick scores twice in the final of the Copa do Brasil under-17

Between under-17 and under-20 competitions, Endrick has 16 goals in 17 matches for Verdão in 2022, with the titles of Copa São Paulo and Copa do Brasil Under-17, in addition to the Montaigu Under-17 Tournament with the Brazilian national team.

2 of 2 Endrick’s first contract with Palmeiras is registered by the CBF — Photo: Reproduction/CBF Endrick’s first contract with Palmeiras is registered by the CBF – Photo: Reproduction/CBF

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧