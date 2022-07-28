Epic about the creation of the atomic bomb by the director of ‘Inception’ and ‘The Dark Knight’ wins first trailer. Watch! – Monet

+



Cillian Murphy as scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967) in Oppenheimer (Photo: Disclosure)

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has released the first preview of ‘Oppenheimer’, a war epic scheduled for release in July 2023. Among the director’s most famous films are the ‘Batman – The Dark Knight’ trilogy and the blockbusters ‘Inception’ ( 2010) and ‘Interstellar’ (2014).

Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon in a scene from Oppenheimer (Photo: Disclosure)

‘Oppenheimer’ shows actor Cillian Murphy as scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967), known as “the father of the atomic bomb”.

The production adapts the book ‘American Prometheus’, by writer Martin Sherwin, about the life story of Oppenheimer and his involvement in the creation of the atomic bomb.

Christopher Nolan (Photo: Getty Images)

Produced by Universal Studios, the film has a stellar cast with the presence of Kenneth Branagh, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dane DeHaan, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Benny Safdie, Rami Malek and Alden Ehrenreich.

Nolan has five Oscar nominations under his belt, the most recent of which in the categories of best picture and best director in 2018 for ‘Dunkirk’ (2018). Watch the trailer for ‘Oppenheimer’ below: