Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney reveals she doesn’t have enough money to take a break between projects

Emmy-nominated actress opened up about salary paid by HBO and the costs of the profession

Sydney Sweeney became one of the most promising names of the current moment, due to his roles as Cassie in euphoria and Olivia in The White Lotuswhich earned him two nominations for the Emmy 2022. Even in this golden phase, the actress is still far from being rich, and stated that she doesn’t even have money to take a vacation.

An article from Hollywood Reporter by the journalist Seija Rankin features an interview with Sweeney. In the article, Sweeney reveals his unglamorous origins, as a lower-middle-class inner-city American who began acting at a time when his parents were in a serious financial (and relationship) crisis after losing their home. in Washington and move into a motel room with their two children.

Because of this, the actress talks openly about money, and says she is very grateful to have been able to get the financing for a house in Los Angeles, but also explains that she is still not making millions to live a life of luxury, without worries: “I don’t have the money to take a six-month break. I don’t have anyone’s financial support, no one pays my bills or helps me with this“, said.

Sweeney then explains that the era of streaming brought changes to the payment of actors in the HBOand also describes some of the hidden expenses of actors, which are not often mentioned:

“They [a HBO] They don’t pay actors that well anymore, and in the age of streaming we stopped getting extras. The more established stars still get paid, but I still need to pay 5% to my lawyer, 10% to my agents, somewhere around 3% to my business manager. I have to pay my advisor every month, and it’s more than my mortgage payments.”

Being a highly media-heavy profession, not only is it important to have a publicist to handle all the attention, but you also need to be presentable at all times – extra pressure for an actress. It’s not often that the network or studio takes on the costs of makeup, costumes and travel, so Sweeney has partnered with fashion brands to alleviate those other expenses. Finally, she declares: “If I only acted, I wouldn’t be able to pay my bills in Los Angeles. I close these partnerships because I need to”.

Currently, Sydney Sweeney is part of the cast of Madame Webnew movie from Marvel at Sony Pictures which will be carried out by Dakota Johnson (would sigh, 50 shades of gray). The premiere is scheduled for october 2023.

