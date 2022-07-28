Every Phase 4 Movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Worst to Best

What is your favorite movie from this phase?
During San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige confirmed that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be coming to an end with the premiere of She-Hulk and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But as we prepare for the big news to come, this is a great time to take stock of what we’ve seen.
With six films already released, on a schedule extremely affected by the pandemic, phase 4 productions are dividing fans. While many consider this to be one of Marvel Studios’ weakest moments, others argue that this moment of transition – coming after the conclusion of the infinity saga and taking the first steps in Multiverse Saga — is in line with expectations.
But after all, what were the best films of this moment?
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was sold as one of the biggest movies in the MCU, especially as it was the first feature that would really explore Marvel’s alternate universes. But in practice this did not happen. We had a sequel that featured interesting universes, each for just two or three seconds, and the only ones that were worked on (the futuristic Earth-836 and the one destroyed by the Incursions) left something to be desired.
To make matters worse, the film feels disconnected from the MCU itself, ignoring major character development arcs. Despite the first trailer suggesting that the Multiverse was breaking apart due to Spider-Man: No Return Home, we see no consequence of this. the praised WandaVision and your work with Scarlet Witch is also ignored, practically repeating the same character arc to turn her into a villain.
The great merit of the film is the work of Sam Raimi, which prints its entire identity by embracing exaggeration and horror elements, bringing some of the most violent and creative scenes in the MCU. However, not even he manages to save the film from its biggest flaws: the weak script and the way the film does not fulfill what was promised in all its promotion.
Black Widow
Black Widow arrived too late. After years of being sexualized and underused in the MCU films, Scarlett Johansson’s character ended up dying in Avengers: Endgame. Only then did we have a movie telling about his past, bringing a family that had never even been mentioned until that moment. But by then it was too late.
This delay for Marvel to have the courage to explore one of its greatest heroines in theaters was costly, since the film has the hard work of trying to justify why it would be relevant for us to be interested in it. To make matters worse, it was released during the pandemic, reaching many people through Disney+ – that is, it was analyzed in detail and every error or weak point was amplified on social media.
Escaping from a megalomaniac plot, Black Widow delivers a very personal and contained story of espionage, which results in an explosive action film that finally develops the potential of its protagonist.
Deepening the legacy of the Widows and addressing difficult topics such as trafficking in women, and discussions about the importance of free will, the production manages to remain exciting and very interesting. Furthermore, the film’s greatest asset is sustained by the great charisma of its cast, especially with Florence Pugh as Yelena Belovawho conquered the whole fandom with his good humor and charm.
Thor: Love and Thunder
since the launch of Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi has become an increasingly popular name in Hollywood. Much of this is due to his chaotic creativity and very peculiar sense of humor, something that can be seen in practically all of his works. Returning for the God of Thunder’s fourth adventure, the director seems more comfortable in his style, creating a film that is, in many ways, tacky.
And there’s nothing wrong with being cheesy, quite the opposite. Thor: Love and Thunder works by embracing the absurd and indulging in comedy. I know the experience could have been frustrating because of the arc involving Jane Fosteror because we have a villain as dark as capbut at no point were we promised that the film wouldn’t be pure prank.
With beautiful scenes, memorable moments and a lot of good humor, the film expands the cosmogony of the MCU, introducing new mythologies and cosmic entities from the comics. In practice, this could have very interesting repercussions for the entire MCU. But it doesn’t just work for the “comes around” factor, it’s a good experience for those who chose to have fun with a movie full of action and nonsense.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Shang-Chi is not one of the most popular characters in Marvel comics, although he has a loyal group of fans, he was very underused by the publisher, not being taken advantage of as he could. For that reason, it was a big surprise when the MCU announced that the hero would get a solo movie.
So, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had the difficult mission of introducing a new, not-so-popular hero, and ensuring that he was not only relevant to the audience, but also earned his place among so many characters that are already adored by the audience. Luckily, the film directed by Destin Daniel do it masterfully!
Delivering well-choreographed fights, beautiful visuals, captivating characters and a protagonist who oozes charisma, Shang-Chi has quickly become one of the fandom’s favorite films, in a more than deserved way.
That’s because he manages to expand on the MCU’s mythology and delve into the mystical elements – something we’ve only recently seen in Marvel movies – without losing the electrifying action that films in this universe are known for.
Spider-Man: No Return Home
Nowadays we have seen that nostalgia and fansservise are easy ways to get money from the public. One of the greatest examples of this is Spider-Man: No Return Homewhich brought in the old villains from the character’s previous franchises, as well as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfieldto work with Tom Holland and, as a result, grossed a grandiose box office of 1.901 billion dollars.
But then what makes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in last place and Spider-Man 3 is in second? The difference is in the way he uses cameos to build a gripping story while honoring the legacy left by the three previous franchises.
Spider-Man: No Return Home pushes fansivise and nostalgia, but it does so while creating the long-awaited Peter Parker origin that comic book fans have been clamoring for. It’s a late-maturing film that works on what it means to be Spider-Man, the impact he has on people’s lives, and the values Webbender has received from his family.
In the end, the cameos aren’t thrown into a random scene, but tightly woven into the plot. After all, we are not just reviewing beloved actors in outstanding roles, they are there for a reason and, because of that, they enrich the fan experience even more.
eternal
I know that eternal it was probably the most divisive film in Phase 4 of the MCU, but it’s impossible to pretend that this isn’t one of the bravest and most impactful films in this shared universe. Bringing in twelve new heroes — with only four of them being Caucasian men — the production managed to bring some of the diversity that Kevin Feige promised to make more frequent in the MCU.
Although many criticize the boldness in terms of so many characters being introduced at once, the film takes its time to explore details of the personality and the relationship that was established between the members of this dysfunctional cosmic family. So, you leave the movie enchanted by several heroes, feeling the need for them to return soon for more projects.
Eternals plays with the model already established over the years by Marvel Studios, while continuing to follow its formula. With a story that spans thousands of years, we still have a big battle at the end and a terrible threat that needs to be stopped, but he chooses to work these elements in a more delicate way, focusing mainly on the dramatic arcs and the emotion of the protagonists. .
And that’s what makes Eternals stand out among so many other great MCU projects. Her delicacy and vulnerability, so well personified by sersithe great protagonist, whose main power is to have empathy for humanity, subvert expectations.
Much of this is due to the incredible work of Chloe Zhaowhich managed to balance the grandeur of the cosmic aspects of the MCU, without losing sight of its goal of telling a story about love and family.