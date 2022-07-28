Every Phase 4 Movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Worst to Best

What is your favorite movie from this phase?

During San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige confirmed that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be coming to an end with the premiere of She-Hulk and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But as we prepare for the big news to come, this is a great time to take stock of what we’ve seen.

With six films already released, on a schedule extremely affected by the pandemic, phase 4 productions are dividing fans. While many consider this to be one of Marvel Studios’ weakest moments, others argue that this moment of transition – coming after the conclusion of the infinity saga and taking the first steps in Multiverse Saga — is in line with expectations.

But after all, what were the best films of this moment?