Everything we know about Vampire Academy » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

vampire academy is scheduled to debut on Peacock in 2022. Based on Richelle Mead’s book series of the same name, the upcoming TV series features Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre as showrunners, and they also serve as writers and executive producers. As vampire academy premiere approaching after its initial May 2021 announcement, more details promise to emerge. Furthermore, the list of vampire academy made its appearance at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con and had a lot to say about the exciting new Peacock series.

Vampire Academy’The TV incarnation is not the series’ first screen adaptation. In 2014, Netflix released a feature film with the same title, starring Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry and Olga Kurylenko. The network later canceled a possible sequel to the film after it didn’t work as expected. Eight years later, vampire academy returns to live-action with a new cast and production crew.

the launch of vampire academy The first season will consist of 10 one-hour episodes of Peacock. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 released a lot of details about the new series, such as the release date, a trailer, and some story details. Here’s everything we know about vampire academy from now on.

vampire academyannounced cast of see Mortal combatSisi Stringer portrays the series’ main character, Rose Hathaway, a half-vampire, half-human known as the Dhampir. Daniela Nieves will play Lissa Dragomir, a Moroi vampire and Rose’s best friend. Kieron Moore will fill the role of Rose’s love interest, Dimitri Belikov. Finally, André Dae Kim (from padlock and key cast) will be playing Lissa’s own love interest, Christain Ozera. Rounding out the other notable portraits are Craig Stevenson as Dane Zekios, Mia Mckenna-Bruce as Mia Karp, J. August Richards as Victor Dashkov and Andrew Liner as Mason Ashford.

vampire academy follows protagonist Rose Hathaway, a vampire/human hybrid who trains at St. Vladimir’s Academy to become the guardian of her best friend, Lissa Dragomir – the last member of her royal family. In the process, Rose falls in love with her instructor Dimitri Belikov. According to Peacock, the vampire academy Series “combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural emotions of the vampire genre” on a “sensual drama”. The Netflix movie only adapted material from the first novel and the 1st season of Peacock’s vampire academy promises to do the same. The official plot synopsis of vampire academy describes two friends of different social status who try to complete their training to join the rest of the vampire world. While one is a powerful royal, the other is a half-vampire Guardian sworn to protect his society from Strigoi. However, their relationship gets complicated as real struggles threaten to tear the fabric of their world.

At San Diego Comic-Con, an official release date for vampire academy was finally revealed. vampire academy will debut on Peacock in september 15th, 2022. Showrunners Plec and McIntyre have kept details of the new series under wraps for quite some time. Still, vampire aficionados can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the vampire academy the premiere is just a few months away, giving people plenty of time to catch up on the book series.

The first images of the long-awaited vampire show vampire academy dropped during the Winter Olympics, giving people a few seconds to see what’s to come from the new series. It wasn’t until San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that viewers got a more in-depth look at the cast and plot of vampire academy. The trailer reveals that Lissa must take on new responsibilities as she prepares to become the head of the prolific Dragomir family. Meanwhile, Rose is training to become a Guardian and declares that she will stop at nothing to protect her best friend. Though Lissa has some doubts about her new role, Rose makes sure she knows he’s there for her until the bitter end. The trailer also gives a first glimpse of the antagonistic creatures known as Strigoi.

vampire academyThe title of will have many wondering if it coincides with the popular CW show, the Vampire Diaries. Although they may seem similar at first glance, Peacock’s vampire academy is completely self-contained and based on her own set of six YA novels of the same name by author Richelle Mead. While there is no narrative connection between the two shows, they both share the involvement of Plec, who created and wrote the Vampire Diariesas well as its two spinoffs, The originals, and legacies.