EVGA’s Open Case Costs $1,600

Company has made three kits available internationally with its new E1 cabinet

THE EVGA announced the availability this week of its new open cabinet model, called the EVGA E1. The company is offering three kit options in international purchases from E1with prices starting at US$ 1,600. The structure is Build to Orderthat is, built to order, which means that they are assembled from orders placed and this requires a 3 to 4 weeks to be delivered.

the new cabinet EVGA E1 is built with 100% 3K plain weave carbon fiber, according to the manufacturer. The model weight is approximately 1.25 kilos, and the design is thought to be lighter than other options of the same volume. O basic kit it has the E1 frame and a vertical VGA kit.

THE EVGA produced an unboxing video in which it is possible to check details of the E1 model. Check it out below.

available options

THE EVGA is making its new open cabinet E1 in three kit options, ranging from the most basic possibilities to a very equipped one. Below are the features and components that each kit comes with. Model prices are: EVGA E1 KIT 2 per US$ 1,599.99; EVGA E1 KIT 1 per US$ 3,699.99; EVGA E1 “Bare Bones” per US$ 4,999.99.

Link to EVGA E1 Open Case Official Page

EVGA E1 KIT 2

TABLE E1

Vertical VGA Kit

EVGA E1 KIT 1

TABLE E1

Vertical VGA Kit

RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N

PSU 1600 T2

EVGA E1 “Bare Bones”

Table E1

Vertical VGA Kit

RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N

PowerLink 52u

MB Z690 DARK K|NGP|N

PSU 1600 T2

Free Premium Shipping Box (which has a value of $800)

Availability

Until then, the new open offices of the EVGA are available for purchase only on the international market at the aforementioned values. The company serves the Brazilian market, but there is no information about this product arriving on national soil.

O adrenaline produced content this year about a motherboard model also different from the standard and produced by EVGA which can be seen on the card below.

Source: EVGA