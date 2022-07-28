Facebook loses 2 million monthly users, and Meta has 1st drop in revenue | Technology

Meta announced this Wednesday (27) that O Facebook lost 2 million monthly users worldwide in the second quarter of 2022. The group also recorded its first quarterly revenue drop in history, with a 1% reduction compared to the same period last year.

Between April and June of this year, Facebook went from 2.936 billion monthly active users to 2.934 billion worldwide. The social network defines a “monthly user” as anyone who has accessed its website or app at least once a month.

Europe was the only region where the company had a negative result (from 418 million to 407 million monthly users). In the other regions, the giant managed to maintain a timid growth in the number of monthly users in the last three months, as shown below:

United States and Canada: from 957 million to 959 million

from 957 million to 959 million Asia Pacific: from 1.297 billion to 1.305 billion

from 1.297 billion to 1.305 billion Rest of the world: from 263 million to 264 million

Despite this, the conglomerate, which also includes the apps Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, had an overall growth in audience. These combined platforms gained 10 million users, rising to 3.65 billion.

Meta’s revenue stood at US$ 28.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022, against US$ 29 billion in the same period of 2021. .3 billion to US$ 6.6 billion.

The company estimated third-quarter revenue to be below estimates amid general weakness in the digital ad market.

