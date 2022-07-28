Fans and exhaust fans are quieter and more efficient

mechanics

Excessive noise harms your health, even if you are already “used” to it.

ventilation noise

You may not even realize it anymore, but we are subjected to higher and higher levels of noise, at home, in traffic and in the workplace, something that increases the risk of hypertension, mental illness, hearing damage and even impair the cognitive development of children. children.

If you have ever witnessed a power outage in a shopping mall, for example, you must have noticed how noisy the air conditioning system is. And, for those who work in an industry, it is not possible to do without PPE.

But everything could start to get quieter, thanks to the work of Martin Ottersten and colleagues at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden.

Ottersten identified the source and eliminated much of the noise that occurs in fans of ventilation and exhaust systems, widely used in air conditioning equipment, exhaust fans, dust extractors, etc.

The heart of the problem—and what irritates the human ear—is when the fan blades rotate, generating a frequently consistent and predictable sound known as tonal noise. Fans also make another type of noise, known as broadband noise, but it’s the tonal noise that’s really annoying.

Engineers from academia and industry have been working for years trying to pinpoint exactly how this sound occurs and how to remove it, but so far no one has been able to find an answer.

The team’s great achievement was identifying the source of the tonal noise, and then designing a fan that eliminates that source.

tonal noise

With the help of models and advanced computer simulations, some of them running for weeks, Ottersten was able to study how air flows through the fan during rotation and where turbulence occurs. The calculations also provided audio data for the fan, which was used to locate the source of the tones.

“Regions with high kinetic turbulence energy were found between the protective cap and the trailing edge of the blade, corresponding to the pressure side of the blade. These regions are connected to flow recirculations, which are caused by flow passing through the opening. The large kinetic energy of turbulence is unevenly distributed between the blades and varies periodically over time,” the team said.

It is this uneven and variable distribution that generates tonal noise.

After simulating several options of the fan structure, varying the points where the noise came from, he was able to design a fan in such a way that the tonal sound was drastically reduced, an improvement that promises much quieter and healthier indoor environments and, in addition, lower electricity consumption.

“By testing different modifications to the fans and measuring the sound levels using very complex calculations, on hundreds of computers over several weeks, we were able to determine exactly where in the fan construction the tonal sound originates and how to eliminate it. We observed that fan efficiency increases as tonal sound decreases,” said the researcher.

The university is helping researchers to patent its new fan design, which has already caught the attention of the industry, which suggests that we will soon be able to buy quieter and more efficient fans, air conditioners and exhaust fans.

