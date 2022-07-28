FIFA may interfere with signing Flamengo and news takes Braz by surprise behind the scenes

Flamengo

Flamengo’s board will not have an easy way to finalize this negotiation for the arrival of the new reinforcement in the team

© Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIFFIFA may hinder Flamengo signing and information surprises Braz
Guillermo Varela traveled to Brazil with the aim of signing the loan contract with Flamengo. The side announced to the dynamo of moscow his decision, and collected his belongings from the Russian team’s premises. The athlete triggered the FIFA the clause that releases players who play in teams from the Russia and Ukraine until June 2023, which makes it possible to sign with clubs from another country.

However, the side’s attitude did not please the Dynamowhich aims to appeal the decision, according to information on the portal ‘Gavea News‘. According to information from the journalist Fábio Aleixothe Russian Club sent a warning letter addressed to the board of Rubro-Negroe, and stressed that it will contact the competent authorities to resolve the situation, in case the Rio team finalizes negotiations with Varela.

Despite attempts to terminate the transfer, Guillermo Varela is in Rio de Janeiro, where he will undergo exams to sign with the red-black until June 2023. Same period in which the right-back’s link with Dynamo ends. That is, from there the player can sign a contract definitively with the Flamengo for more seasons.

the board of Dearest has remained active in the ball market and has already signed new signings such as: Arturo Vidal and Everton Cebolinha. In addition to the outputs William Arão and Gustavo Henrique for the Fenerbahcefrom Turkey.

