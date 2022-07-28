Fight of giants: Moto X30 Pro has a cooling system similar to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Occasionally, Motorola comes up with a smartphone that has first-of-its-kind specs on the market. The Edge X30, for example, was the world’s first phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and soon, we will have the launch of the Moto X30 Pro with the first 200 MP camera sensor. This Wednesday (27), we discovered more information about this flagship. Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo’s cell phone division in China, disclosed in his Weibo profile that the Moto X30 Pro will have a heat dissipation system with an area of ​​20,000 mm²which is an incredibly robust system to reduce the CPU temperature of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Check out the official poster from the manufacturer:

The image reveals that the Moto X30 Pro’s cooling system is similar to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s dissipation plate. Both have a design that refers to the “vessels” of a sheet, characterized by linear tubes that conduct liquid through a metallic heatsink to reduce the temperature of the processor and battery. The teaser reiterates that the Moto X30 Pro will be presented on August 2nd. O flagship will compete with other models equipped with Qualcomm’s high-performance chip, such as the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and, very soon, the ASUS Zenfone 9. Motorola also plans to launch the Moto Razr 2022, its foldable phone, with the advanced hardware.

















The Moto X30 Pro should be equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. The camera set will be highlighted by using a 200 MP main sensor, a 50 MP wide-angle lens and a 12 MP telephoto lens. Your battery must support 125 watt fast charging. What do you expect from Motorola’s next releases? Comment your opinion!

