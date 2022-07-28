Find out when The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 arrives in Brazil

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The Handmaid’s Tale had its first season released on April 26, 2017 and with that, it has been conquering fans over the years. Based on the novel by Canadian Margaret Atwood, both the series and the book tell about the dystopia of Gilead.

Netflix releases new movie that will win over Fifty Shades of Gray lovers

In this article, we’ll tell you all the details we have about the Season 5 release, including the release date, cast, the artists that will be in attendance, and much more.

IMAGE: UOL

Understand the premise of The Handmaid’s Tale

The first season of The Handmaid’s Tale presents the experiences of former book editor June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss). June was separated from her husband Luke Bankole (OT Fagbenle) and daughter Hannah (Jordana Blake) when the United States became a totalitarian regime of the Republic of Gilead. She was obliged to “serve” the regime’s leaders.

One of the terrible customs was the ritual where fertilized women were raped in order to have children. June was turned over to Commander Fred Waterford (played by Joseph Fiennes) to adhere to the Commander’s biological goal by having children named “Offred” (“From Fred”).

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5

The Handmaid’s Tale season five is expected to present what happened after June killed Fred and fled to Canada. According to the official synopsis for season five, June, Luke and Moira kept trying to take down Gilead even from a distance, as they keep trying to save themselves to find Hannah again.

Impressive LOL Jinx Cosplay Is Pure Perfection

The fate of Serena Joy is also a very important point for the fifth season, as we will need to understand how she will go on without Fred.

When will the fifth season be released in Brazil?

In the United States, the fifth season is expected to arrive on September 14 with two episodes available at the same time. The company Paramount+ spoke to the press stating that in Brazil the series will also arrive in September, but without a set date. But at least we have a prediction, which can already leave fans of the series a little more relaxed. The forecast is that there will be something around a week difference between the launch in the United States and in Brazil.

IMAGE: UOL

Season five cast

The series’ main actors are expected to be present in the fifth season, including protagonist June Osborne, played by Elisabeth Moss. Among the names expected to be in the fifth season, we have Ann Dowd as Tia Lydia, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, OT Fagbenle as Luke Bankole, Samira Wiley as Moira Strand, Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo and Max Minghella as Nick Blaine .

Although The Handmaid’s Tale brings back several names from the fourth season, the next one will not feature Alexis Bledel, who plays Emily Malek, as the actress confirmed that she will not be present in the fifth season of the series. In contrast, Christine Ko will join the cast playing the role of Lily, as a leader of the Resistance.

What can we expect from The House of the Dragon

IMAGE: TECMUNDO

Stay tuned as we’ll be back soon with more news about the series. To not miss any content, follow us on our social networks at tweetr, Instagram and Facebook. We are daily bringing information on various subjects and breaking news. We are always updating our social media with the most bombastic information from the universe of movies, series, anime, comics and much more! You won’t want to miss out!