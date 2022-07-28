Fla repeats against Athletico same team

Soon, Flamengo and Athletico-PR start the dispute for the spot in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Without mystery, Dorival Júnior repeated the team that acted in the recent ‘decisions’. The Hurricane, by coach Felipão, will feature the experienced Fernandinho, ex-Manchester City and the Brazilian national team.

David Luiz and Léo Pereira were the red-black defense duo, while the attack is with the traditional formation: Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabi and Pedro. Thus, Fla will go to the field with: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.

The match, with an air of decision and packed stands, could be the debut of Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal at Maracanã. Both played their first games last week: the striker at Mané Garrincha and the midfielder at Ressacada.

Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique are the absences for Flamengo, as they treat their respective injuries. Diego Alves continues in physical reconditioning after pubic pain.

Athletico is also betting on Terans, the team’s highlight this season. The team from Paraná also counts in the midfield with Hugo Moura, who was revealed by Flamengo. Hurricane goes to the field with: Bento; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico; Khellven, Erick, Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and Abner; Terans and Cuello.