Flamengo fans play on the web after Willian Arão’s failure to eliminate Fenerbahçe

With Willian Arão’s failure in the first Russian goal, Fenerbahçe lost to Dinamo Kiev 2-1 and is eliminated from the Champions League. After the end of the game, Flamengo fans invaded social networks and made a point of playing with the steering wheel error

– Aaron being Aaron – joked a flamingo.

“Aaron remains the same,” wrote another fan.

Willian Arão played for Flamengo for six years. For the club, he won two Brazilians, Libertadores, two Supercopas, Recopa and four State. Despite the titles, many rubro-blacks don’t miss the steering wheel and played with the player’s mistake on social networks.

