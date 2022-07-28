Flamengo vs Athletico: referee reports swearing by David Luiz, riot and flags on the scoresheet

Flamengo and Athletico-PR drew 0-0 at Maracanã, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Despite the game being very busy, the referee played a leading role in a very confusing night. after the game, Luiz Flavio de Oliveira reported cursing from David Luiz, flags and turmoil in Fla’s fans on the summary.

In the official document of the match, the referee stressed that the Flamengo defender uttered the following words: “vai na c*”. In addition, as mentioned, the use of flags and confusion in the crowd present at Maracanã were also reported in the summary.

With the infractions reported by Luiz Flávio, the Flamengo can be punished if denounced by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). At stake are some field orders favorable to the Carioca Rubro-Negro.

Luiz Flávio had several problems during the match, which brought together many controversies. On the Flamengo side, an elbow to Filipe Luís and a penalty suffered by Léo Pereira, both committed by Fernandinho, are among the most demanded bids.

Athletico also had something to complain about. Still in the first half, Gabigol got tangled up with Fernandinho and kicked the visiting team player. Towards the end of the match, Arrascaeta gave Erick a cart. On both occasions, the referee showed yellow.

Flamengo and Athletico face each other on August 18, in Curitiba, for the return game of the quarter-final series. With the tie at 0-0, whoever wins at Arena da Baixada gets a spot in the semifinals of the knockout tournament.