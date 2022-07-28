Fluminense will have maximum strength against Fortaleza for the Copa do Brasil – Play

Fortaleza and Fluminense face each other this Thursday (28), at Castelão, at 20:30, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. And the Tricolor das Laranjeiras must act with its maximum strength.

With no absences for the Copa do Brasil, except for Alan (not yet settled) and David Braz (pain in the right thigh), who has already been absent, Fluminense must play with its maximum strength.

Thus, the trend is for coach Fernando Diniz to repeat the formation that beat Bragantino in the previous round.

Probable Fluminense

Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Arias, Matheus Martins and Cano.

lion without five

Fortaleza will not have the goalkeeper Fernando Miguel (discomfort in the posterior of the left thigh, the defender Tinga (following treatment after surgery to correct a ligament injury in the left foot) and the midfielders Zé Welison (rear right thigh muscle strain), Hércules (discomfort in the right adductor) and Matheus Vargas (right thigh posterior edema).

Goalkeeper Fernando Miguel should be missing from Leão against Fluminense

THIAGO GADELHA

