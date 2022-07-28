Fortaleza vs Fluminense: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

Packed by the good phase in the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense opens this Thursday, at 20:30, the series of quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil against Fortaleza, at Castelão. The return match is on August 17, at Maracanã. Whoever advances in the confrontation takes the winner of Atlético-GO x Corinthians (at home, the team from Goiás took the lead, fourth, by 2-0).

For tonight’s match, the trend is for coach Fernando Diniz to make just one change in relation to the team that defeated Bragantino in the most recent round of the Brasileirão. After losing the spot to Nathan and starting well in the second half of Fluminense’s victory, Matheus Martins should win another opportunity.

In Fortaleza, commanded by coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, there is a possibility that some players will be spared in order to commit to the next round of Serie A. The team is in the relegation zone and needs to start a reaction.

Check out all the information about the game soon:

FORTALEZA X FLUMINENSE

Place: Castelão – Fortaleza (CE)

Date/time: 7/28/2022, at 8:30 pm (GMT)

Arbitration: Raphael Claus (Fifa-SP), assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa-SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

*O NETFLU will broadcast interactive audio on the YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast on Facebook or Twitch

STRENGTH: Marcelo Boeck, Ceballos, Marcelo Benevenuto and Brítez; Lucas Crispim, Ronald, Sasha, Juninho Capixaba and Lucas Lima; Robson and Thiago Galhardo. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Embezzlement: Tinga, Zé Welison, Hercules, Fernando Miguel and Matheus Vargas, injured.

hanging: –

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Jhon Arias, Matheus Martins and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: David Braz and Luan Freitas, injured.

hanging: Andrew