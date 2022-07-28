Free Fire: tips on how to play well on mobile | free fire

You play for several hours and you can’t get Booyah! to rank up in Free Fire? Don’t worry, ge has separated very important tips for you to perform better and earn more points, to climb as much as possible in ranked matches.

The expression HUD, in English, means Heads-Up Display or “alert screen”, which is nothing more than the arrangement of the player’s action buttons in a match. Each player has a different HUD, according to their preference. In the settings, it is allowed to change position, size and also hide information or buttons that you consider less important. Having a well-organized HUD will help keep you moving faster and safer in the game that can guarantee good kills.

2. Choose pets and characters according to your playstyle

If you are playing alone, before entering a match, check the characters and pets equipped and if they are in accordance with the strategy you will adopt in the matches. If you decide to play against your opponents, our recommendation is for combinations that increase your damage in the match, such as Hayato, Wolfrahh and Luqueta.

If you choose safer strategies, combinations that help gain HP and EP should be taken into account and we recommend Kamir, Maxim or even Ford.

Regarding pets, the most used is the Treading Dom that provides gel walls every 100 seconds, when at maximum level.

In matches with friends, pay attention to communication and also to always be close to your teammates, as this will increase the chances of success in exchanges.

3. Know where you will land on the map

When deciding the location of the initial drop, you need to consider a few points, as there are some places that usually have more players and are more contested initially. Map center cities or blue areas are the locations with the best loot, easy rotation and, consequently, are also the most sought after by players with more aggressive strategies. Cities further away from the center are the least sought after and may have a smaller amount of opponents at the beginning of the game. An important tip is to equip the scanner as initial equipment. Thus, it will be possible to know how many players are in the cabin and choose the initial strategy to be adopted.

4. Pay attention to loot time and equipment choice

“Loot” is the expression used for the act of finding equipment on the map during the match and is also one of the points of attention during a match. You don’t want to be caught off guard looking for gear while an opponent appears ready to find you, do you? Therefore, the tip is to pick up all the equipment possible when you fall and gradually switch to better ones and weapons of your choice during the match. Furthermore, a delay in the looting time can cause a problem when searching for safes.

5. Simple but important tips!

In addition to these tips, there are other simpler ones, but that make all the difference in the matches and some of them are: Always pay attention to the mini-map, try not to walk around with the weapon in your hand and always look for places to “cover”, avoiding positions more open areas that can be easily seen by your opponents. Always be on the lookout!