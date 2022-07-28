Furious Speed ​​will record scenes in Pedrógão Grande

– Advertising –

And you already know what that means: cutting access.

After Viseu, Vila Real and Cacilhas, where the filming of the new film in the saga is still taking place Furious speed in Portugal they will head to Pedrógão Grande, a Portuguese village in the district of Leiria. This situation, as has happened in other locations, will cause a cut in access.

In a statement published on its Facebook page, the Municipality of Pedrógão Grande informs that, “due to the recording of a movie by Universal Pictures, access to the access ramps for boats at the Cabril Dam, as well as the use of the Cabril River Pool, will be prohibited from July 31 to August 3. The passage to the PR3 – Cabeço das Mós pedestrian route will also be prohibited”.

Is it something that will cause inconvenience to citizens? Undoubtedly, but it’s not every day that we have a mega Hollywood production choosing several filming spots in our country.

This week, we also learned that, in addition to the national actress Daniela Melchior be on the roster too Joaquim de Almeida will be returning to Fast X, apparently in the same role, Hernan Reyes, who played in the fifth film in the saga.

Fast X will not be the brake on the saga, with an 11th film already planned and, as expected, it has new additions to the cast that leave the most incredulous, minimally curious, with Brie Larson, Jason Momoa and, of course, Daniela Melchior.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, ludacris, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel are also back. The director will not be Justin Lin this time but yes Louis Letterrierwho joined the project during the first few weeks of production.