Gal Gadot finishes shooting a film that passed through Lisbon and thanks the teams, including Portugal – Atualidade

A smiling Gal Gadot celebrated on social media the end of the shooting of her next big action movie for the Netflix platform, “Heart of Stone” [Coração de Pedra, em tradução literal]who, after passing through several countries, brought her to Portugal and downtown Lisbon during the last four weeks, in addition to a passage that was not on the agenda for the emergency room of a hospital.

In the cast, which still stands out Jamie Dornan (from the saga “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Belfast”), the details are being kept under wraps, but the story is described as the female approach to the “thrillers” of action and espionage. international genre of “007” and “Mission: Impossible”, with Gal Gadot in the role of Rachel Stone and taking on the same roles as a James Bond or Ethan Hunt.

According to the specialized press, the Israeli actress received a salary in the order of eight figures (therefore, above 10 million dollars) that places her among the highest paid in Hollywood.

The screenplay is by the duo Greg Rucka (who adapted his comic for the recent Netflix action movie with Charlize Theron “The Old Guard”) and Allison Schroeder, nominated for the Oscars for the screenplay of “Secret Elements”, with the direction entrusted to Tom Harper, responsible for the miniseries “War and Peace” (2016) and the films “Wild Rose” (2017) and “The Aeronauts” (2019).

“And it’s the end of shooting a movie. I can’t believe we’re done. This idea came to me about four and a half years ago with just one name. Stone. And today we’re finishing a journey of almost five months in five countries! I’m so proud and I have to thank first of all all the hundreds of people who worked tirelessly on this film, teams in the UK, Italy, Iceland, Morocco and Portugal! This is going to be gigantic!”, shared the actress with a selfie with dozens of people.

After a troubled shoot that led to her being seen last week in the emergency room of the Beatriz Ângelo hospital, in Loures, the actress makes more thanks before concluding with a wish: “Rest”.