Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Watch 5: leak brings price and colors of new wearables

A new leak published this Thursday brings the possible launch price of the new Galaxy Buds Pro 2. The news was revealed by the staff of 9to5Google at a time when Samsung is preparing the last details for the Galaxy Unpacked event.

According to sources working with the South Korean company, the new headphones must be sold for US$ 229.99, something around R$ 1,206 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.

That is, we will have an increase of US$ 30 (~R$ 157) compared to the original Galaxy Buds Pro model and up to US$ 80 (~R$ 420) when taking into account the price of the Galaxy Buds 2.