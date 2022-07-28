Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Watch 5: leak brings price and colors of new wearables

A new leak published this Thursday brings the possible launch price of the new Galaxy Buds Pro 2. The news was revealed by the staff of 9to5Google at a time when Samsung is preparing the last details for the Galaxy Unpacked event.

According to sources working with the South Korean company, the new headphones must be sold for US$ 229.99, something around R$ 1,206 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.

That is, we will have an increase of US$ 30 (~R$ 157) compared to the original Galaxy Buds Pro model and up to US$ 80 (~R$ 420) when taking into account the price of the Galaxy Buds 2.

Of course, this price increase is also related to the scenario of global inflation skyrocketing even in developed countries like the United States.

In parallel with the price of the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, the same source also confirmed the colors available for the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro.

  • Galaxy Watch 5
    • 40 mm – gold, gray and silver

    • 44 mm – blue, gray and silver

  • Galaxy Watch 5 Pro – Black and Gray

For now, Samsung does not confirm the veracity of the leak. In any case, the company’s presentation will even be in person and can be accompanied by Brazilians from 9:45 am on August 10th.

Looking forward to Galaxy Unpacked? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.

