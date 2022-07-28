Galaxy S22 Ultra with historic lowest price at R$ 5489 – All in Technology

Samsung’s top of the line, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most complete smartphones in Brazil. After all, it has a premium build, excellent cameras and great performance. And today, it has reached its lowest historical price at R$5489 in cash or R$6099 in up to 10 equal installments.

For those who don’t remember, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8″ Quad HD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers great quality for enjoying videos, games and social networks. Plus, its premium IP68 construction makes it water and dust resistant.

Speaking of performance, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon Gen 1 chipset alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s also a 108MP super main camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, and a pair of 10MP telephoto cameras with up to 100X zoom.

Galaxy S22 Ultra – Key Features:

Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8″ Quad HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8″ Quad HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 RAM: 8GB or 12GB

8GB or 12GB Internal storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB Back camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) + 10 MP (Periscope Telephoto, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom)

108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) + 10 MP (Periscope Telephoto, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom) Frontal camera: 40 MP (f/2.2)

40 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging

5,000mAh with 45W fast charging Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 Others: In-display fingerprint reader, support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68

In a special offer, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most complete smartphones in Brazil:

