‘Game of Thrones’ author tests positive for Covid and misses series spin-off premiere – Monet

George RR Martin, author of the books that inspired the Game of Thrones series (Photo: Getty Images)

Fans of the ‘Game of Thrones’ franchise were concerned about the absence of writer George RR Martin at the premiere of ‘House of the Dragon’, a spin-off of the series starring Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington. During the event, producer Casey Bloys revealed that the author did not attend the event because he tested positive for Covid-19.

“I was going to start by introducing George RR Martin, saying how great it is to have him by our side on this journey,” said Bloys. “Unfortunately George got Covid at Comic Con so he didn’t come. I think he’s fine, so don’t worry. It is a pleasure and we are very lucky to have the architect of this world with us.”

Scene from The House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones spin-off (Photo: Playback)

After the event, Martin shared a video on his YouTube channel reassuring his fans about his state of health (watch the video at the end of the text).

Steve Toussaint in a scene from The House of the Dragon (Photo: Reproduction)

“These are mild symptoms, with some sneezing and a little coughing,” warned the author. “They are taking very good care of me. I’m taking the drugs. I must be fine.”

‘A Casa do Dragão’ is scheduled for release in the second half of August. The production is set 200 years before the events shown in ‘Game of Thrones’, focusing specifically on the Targaryen clan and an internal war for the throne of Westeros. Watch the video shared by Martin talking about his health below: