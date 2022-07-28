Glee Actor Joins Grey’s Anatomy Cast

According to the EW website, Harry Shum Jr., the Mike Chang from glee, will join the cast of the 19th season of the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. He will play Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a first-year surgical resident at the hospital.

According to the description given by the publication, “his character is perceptive, impatient and brilliant. He is generous by nature but overly competitive, naturally talented and used to winning at everything. A family crisis has interfered with his career plans and now he has a lot to prove.”

There will be an intriguing backstory for Shum’s character, as well as why he earned the nickname “Blue”.

Harry Shum Jr. have movie credits The power of rhythm, Our Union, Much Confusion, Mom: Operation Balladand in the series Boston Public, Zoey 101, Shadowhunters and Tell Me a Story.

Grey’s Anatomy is a series created by Shonda Rhimes that follows the daily lives of doctors and patients at Grace Mercy West Hospital. The series began airing in 2005 on the international channel ABCand is currently in its 18th season.

The list includes Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary and Scott Speedman.

The medical series can be watched in Brazil by streaming Globoplay and Amazon Prime Video.

Can the series continue without Pompeo?

Ellen Pompeo is the main star of Grey’s Anatomy to which she has played Meredith Gray since the first season.

In an interview for the Entertainment Tonight the actress revealed that she and Shonda Rhimes talked about the possibility of her leaving the series before its official finale.

“Shonda and I, I think – we’ll see, we’ll see. Let’s keep trying to reinvent the show is the challenge right now.”

Pompeo also noted that the medical drama’s effect on audiences is what kept it going for so long.

“The show speaks to a lot of people, and young people love the show. It has inspired so many generations of healthcare professionals, so I think for young people, it’s really good content. Let’s try to keep going for young people, not necessarily with me, but keep going beyond me.”

When asked who the next protagonist would be, Pompeo replied: “We’ll find someone, or maybe we won’t.”

