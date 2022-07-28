Globo will show the film Sem Reservas

Globo will show in the Afternoon Session this Monday (25) the romantic comedy Sem Reservas. Released in 2007, the feature film stars Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily Rabe, Jenny Wade and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The direction was done by Scott Hicks. The film’s budget was over 28 million dollars and the gross at the box office was around 92 million.

Kate Armstrong is the head chef at the trendy 22 Bleecker Street Restaurant in Manhattan’s West Village. She runs the workplace at a fast pace while coordinating the preparation of all the fantastic meals. The chef personally showcases the food and perfection in each dish. She bullies everyone around, including her boss Paula, who sends her to therapy. Kate hates leaving the kitchen when a customer wants to greet her on one of her specials; however, she is ready to leave the kitchen in an instant when a customer insults her food.

When Kate’s sister Christine is the victim of a car accident, her nine-year-old niece Zoe must live with her. Kate is devastated by the death of her sister, and with all her problems, Paula decides to hire a new chef to join the team, Nick Palmer, who is a rising star and can be the head of any restaurant he wants. Nick, however, wants to work with Kate.

The atmosphere in the kitchen is a bit chaotic, as Kate feels more and more threatened by Nick over time, due to his style of running the kitchen. Nick enjoys listening to opera while he cooks and loves to make the team laugh. And Kate finds herself strangely drawn to Nick, whose uplifting personality has not only affected her team, but also Zoe, who has come to work with Kate.