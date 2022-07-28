Glove de Pedreiro posts video with São Paulo shirt and announces that he will meet Morumbi | ba

The list of stadiums that received Iran Ferreira, the Luva de Pedreiro, will increase. In a video released by the Bahian influencer this Thursday, he wears the São Paulo shirt and announces that he will meet Morumbi.

– I talked to the guys from @saopaulofc, and soon I’ll meet Morumbi and win a new Tricolor shirt! – published the Glove.

1 of 4 Glove de Pedreiro wears the São Paulo shirt and says he will meet Morumbi — Photo: Reproduction Glove de Pedreiro puts on the São Paulo shirt and says he will meet Morumbi — Photo: Reproduction

The influencer also summoned the crowd for this Thursday’s game, in which São Paulo receives América-MG, in Morumbi, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

“Today there’s a game of São Paulo for the Copa do Brasil”

Since becoming a phenomenon on social media, Luva de Pedreiro has already been received at the Parque dos Príncipes, home of Paris Saint-Germain, and also in São Januário, Vasco’s stadium, his favorite club.

As a new entrepreneur, influencer Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, said he signed the biggest contract of his career. The Bahian did not reveal who the contract will be with, nor did he give further details of the negotiation. The announcement was made through a video posted on a social network last Monday.

– Speak, my troop. The guy from Glova de Pedreiro is here in São Paulo. I came to make the contract of my life. Biggest contract for the Mason Glove guy. Thank God, Dad. In the name of the father, the son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Receive. Wait, see!

2 of 4 Luva de Pedreiro signs the biggest contract of his career — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks Glove de Pedreiro signs the biggest contract of his career — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

Luva de Pedreiro is managed by former futsal player, Falcão, since the end of June this year, after controversy involving his former manager, Allan Jesus.

Hours after the announcement, the Bahian celebrated the milestone of almost five million views on an Instagram story.

– Guys, I came to thank you for these almost 5 million views in stories. Every day my troop of the Mason accompanying… Receive! And here comes magnificent, sensational news. Thank God, Dad. It’s the troop.

Controversy with ex-manager

3 of 4 Luva de Pedreiro and Allan Jesus, his former manager — Photo: Reproduction/social networks Glove de Pedreiro and Allan Jesus, his former manager — Photo: Reproduction/social networks

On July 17, Falcão, responsible for managing Iran Ferreira’s career, countered the young man’s former manager about an attempt to negotiate earlier this year.

The exchange of barbs took place after the former manager of Luva de Pedreiro gave an interview to a podcast. At the time, Allan Jesus said that BET.12, the company that the former futsal player is an ambassador, tried to negotiate several times with the influencer earlier this year. Falcão denied, however, that the company had tried to negotiate more than once.

“That wasn’t the beginning of the denials, it was the only time they spoke to you” – he countered.

4 of 4 Former futsal player Falcão and Luva de Pedreiro announce a partnership — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Former futsal player Falcão and Luva de Pedreiro announce a partnership — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

Still in the video published on the social network, the former futsal player talked about the fact that Allan Jesus had refused proposals from other companies that tried to close a contract with Luva de Pedreiro.

– He didn’t close with us, or with anyone. Many companies [tentaram fechar contrato] and you denied it, said you had no interest. You don’t have to but boy [Luva de Pedreiro] needed. Who knows, maybe he didn’t have more than R$ 7,500 running in his account.

Who is Mason’s Glove?

Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and is currently the most followed football influencer on Instagram, with over 17 million followers.

5 of 4 Glove de Pedreiro visits the Brazilian National Team Museum, in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais Pedreiro’s Glove visits the Brazilian National Team Museum, in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks