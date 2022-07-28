Grey’s Anatomy | Harry Shum Jr. and Adelaide Kane enter 19th grade

Grey’s Anatomy just got two new additions to the cast for season 19. Harry Shum Jr. (glee, shadowhunters) and Adelaide Kane (reign, A crime night) are the newest residents at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

While Shum Jr. will play Daniel “Blue” Kwan, described as a “shrewd, impatient and brilliant first-year surgical resident; generous by nature but overly competitive, naturally talented and used to winning at everything” (via EW), Kane will play Jules Millin, “a young girl raised by drug-addicted hippie artists who somehow emerged as the only adult in the family, having to learn to take care of herself and her parents” (via TVLine).

Both characters arrive at a delicate moment in the series, since in season 18 (Spoiler alert below!)the hospital found itself losing its residency program.

Started in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy follows the routine of a group of doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Created by Shonda Rhimesthe series has run for over 360 episodes and stars Ellen Pompeo.

In Brazil, Grey’s Anatomy is available for streaming on multiple platforms, including Prime Video, Globoplay and Star+.

