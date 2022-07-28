GTA 6 has a female protagonist and should suit political correctness, says Bloomberg

It’s been a long time since Rockstar released a brand new game in the GTA franchise, but considering the success of GTA 5, we can say that the studio is in a comfortable enough position to have the luxury of delaying the development of GTA 6. Unfortunately, over the past few months, we’ve found that development on the sixth game has been extremely bumpy, which explains the delay in release. This week Jason Schreier, a renowned journalist at Bloomberg, shared new details about the project and how Rockstar changed its internal culture.

















rumors

11 Jul

















entries

10 Jul



We know that the gaming industry is extremely troubled, with many scandals involving disrespect in the workplace, harassment, inhumane labor charges and the like. Rockstar, one of the biggest studios in the industry, is no exception. Although many of the studio’s projects are true critical and gamer successes, earning millions in sales, many developers have already revealed that the studio’s work culture was oppressive and inhumane, in addition to the fact that the studio’s directors did not care about releasing games. respectful and inclusive (which in a way contributed to the success of some titles with a large part of the gamer community).

As it turns out, according to the Bloomberg article, Rockstar has been struggling to make ends meet and is changing many of its internal policies and development culture. The company removed transphobic jokes from the latest version of Grand Theft Auto V and significantly reduced its gender pay gap. Rockstar’s upcoming game, Grand Theft Auto VI, will have a female protagonist for the first time, according to sources familiar with the game. The woman, who is Latina, will be one of two protagonists in a story influenced by robbers Bonnie and Clyde. The developers are also careful not to make jokes about minorities, in contrast to previous games.