Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Teaser is shown during Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con – read description

(Image: Marvel Studios)

The first teaser of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was shown to the audience in Hall H during Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Later, via Twitter, the director James Gunn clarified that the video was not made available to the general public due to the lack of visual effects retouching. See below:

I wish you could have too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views & close inspection – remember we didn’t wrap long ago – so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry! https://t.co/NAz0gIedo8 —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 25, 2022

“I wish you had [visto], also. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s me, too. While I love the teaser, some of the VFX isn’t at the point where I’d like it to be seen over and over again and closely inspected. Remember that it hasn’t been a long time since we finished the recordings. So you’ll have to wait a bit! Pardon!”

The teaser descriptions, however, are already circulating on the internet. The first scene has Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the rest of the Guardians preparing for a meeting with the Marauders, with whom Nebula (Karen Gillan) has made an appointment. Quill was unaware of this, and is surprised to find that the appointment was actually with Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who is the new leader of the Marauders. “you arrived early“, she says, as Quill looks on in amazement.

Next, the Marvel logo appears to the music Do You Realize??, by Flaming Lips. The camera pans back to show Star-Lord in a blue and red Marauder costume, similar to the one in the comics. A montage shows key moments between Quill and the original Gamora. Quill speaks to the new Gamora (a different version of the character featured in “Avengers: Endgame“, given that the original died in “infinity war“): “you were everything to me“. To which she responds: “That person wasn’t me“.

A group of people in space suits float out of a spaceship, as Nebulose watches a neon sign in an alien language and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) dances. In a flashback sequence, a hand approaches a baby raccoon (probably the young version of Rocket, played by Bradley Cooper), who cowers in terror. The hand apparently belongs to the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), the film’s main villain. He is known for conducting genetic experiments on animals to develop consciousness in them.

Quill and Drax (Dave Bautista) both appear dressed in the Marauder’s blue uniform, similar to the one Rocket wears in “Endgame”. Drax, surprisingly, is wearing a shirt, despite the character having already confessed to having sensitive nipples. Star-Lord shoots something out of frame as Groot (Vin Diesel) joins him. Now, Groot is much bigger and more muscular than in the previous films.

Finally, before the video ends, Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) appears. The character exists in the MCU created by the Queen of Sovereigns, Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. two“.

During the panel, Gunn also confirmed that “Vol. 3” will be the end of this era for the team. “But it doesn’t mean that everyone will die“, he added. The filmmaker also indicated that Rocket’s origin will be a key plot point for the film.

The main cast of the films returns, with Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. New additions are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Maria Bakalova as the dog Cosmo.

The premiere is scheduled for May 5, 2023.