HBO Max series mixes time travel and romance

In the month of May 2022 it premiered on HBO Max the series The Time Traveler’s Wifea work destined to the success it is having even before being released.

That’s because, like many productions, this is another one that adapts a best seller best seller and with millions of fans around the world.

Telling a quirky and emotional story about an unconventional relationship, the series doesn’t deny its DNA of HBO and adds the quality of the script to the talent of its exquisitely well-cast cast.

So if you’ve heard of The Time Traveler’s Wifebut you don’t know exactly what this series is about, check out all the details below before starting to watch it on streaming.

About The Time Traveler’s Wife

In this romantic drama, Henry and Clare they are married and extremely in love, however a rare condition is a frequent nuisance in their lives.

It turns out that Henry suffers from a rare genetic dysfunction that makes him able to travel in time, the problem is that he has no control of this ability and ends up traversing the timeline of his life without ever knowing where he will end up.

Clare ends up being the one who suffers the most from all this, since whenever her husband disappears she never knows when (and if) he will return, and when that happens her life needs to be readjusted to receive him again. The state of anxiety and worry is constant in their life, as is the unconditional love they feel for each other.

Adapting a captivating book

It’s never easy to adapt a book with a lot of fans, after all, the chances of people not liking it are always great.

The Time Traveler’s Wife had already been adapted previously into a film that in Brazil was called I will love you forever, starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. At the time the film was not massacred, but received mixed reviews from the public and critics.

Thus, when he decided to write a series script based on the same book, the screenwriter Steven Moffat was lucky enough to be one of the story creator’s personal friends, Audrey Niffenegger.

Despite this, the friendship between them did not limit the ideas of Moffat who had all the freedom to adapt the book for television in a way that worked, that is, with necessary changes and independence.

David Nutter was chosen to take over the direction of the series and made a point of choosing, before any audition, who he wanted to take on the role of the protagonist. Clare: the actress Rose Leslie.

Cast

Rose Leslie was the first to be cast in the series thanks to having previously worked with Nutter in game of Thrones and the director instantly remembered her when he started reading the script for the series.

Theo James came soon after to incarnate the traveler Henry, and according to him, the fact that the story is adapted by Moffat it allowed the team to just focus on the script, and not worry so much about the source material, as there was confidence that the writer was doing a good job.

In addition to the protagonists, the series also has Desmin Borges, Natasha Lopez, Caitlin Shorey, Jaime Ray Newman, Taylor Richardosn, Peter Graham, between others.

episodes

The Time Traveler’s Wife is a miniseries with a total of six episodes, which are released weekly on Sundays.

Today (June 12) the series will release its fifth episode both on HBO how much in streaming HBO Max. The last episode will air next Sunday, June 19th.

trailer of The Time Traveler’s Wife

Check out the miniseries trailer HBO below and let’s marathon streaming.

Also check:

The Ladder | Meet the true crime series that is making success on HBO Max