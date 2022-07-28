Hercules actor has already been accused of ‘not existing’ and being created on a computer

It is no longer a secret to anyone that the actor Brett Goldstein made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as Hercules, in one of the post-credits scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder. One of the most emblematic moments of his career was when he needed to “prove that he exists”.

Alexa with more than R$ 100 off!!! With FREE SHIPPING option!!! And the best part: try it for 30 days and GIVE IT BACK if you don’t like the product! Check it out by clicking here .

Acting in the Ted Lasso series, Brett debunked the bizarre theory from the fans that he would beas a matter of fact, a creation of computer graphics in mid-September 2021.

The theory originated, for a change, on Reddit, but spread quickly over the internet as a joke. However, when these things spread, there are always those who believe in the absurd story.

Many months earlier, a user named cutterman1234 posted the following sentence on a Ted Lasso plot forum: “I just started watching the pilot and I’m in the scene where Roy is called into Ted’s office. Am I crazy or does he look like a CGI character complete?”.

this is not even nearly the only example pic.twitter.com/fMcvF9e4N6 — guy (@guymrdth) August 28, 2021

as expected, the majority of the answers explained that the assumption was absurdly sillybut also there were those who commented things like “it sure does!” “I thought the same thing” or even “he is 100% CGI!”

no more ted lasso discourse it’s time for “brett goldstein is cgi” discourse pic.twitter.com/DkSlFAlNp7 — guy (@guymrdth) August 28, 2021

Goldstein then decided to issue a communiqué through Instagram in the most unexpected way as possible: in one hilarious video with drawing filter!

In it, the actor explains that “there’s some fucking crazy shit going on on the internet today as usual”, but soon after he insists that it is “a normal human mancompletely real” and what does “normal human things and basic ones such as rendering, storing and transferring data”.

Check out the video (in English):

Alexa with more than R$ 100 off!!! With FREE SHIPPING option!!! And the best part: try it for 30 days and GIVE IT BACK if you don’t like the product! Check it out by clicking here .

Hercules debuted in Thor: Love and Thunder

To the general happiness of Marvel fans, the god of thunder won a fourth movie.

Entitled Thor: Love and Thunderthe film was expected to close Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – which did not happen exactly.

The plot also had some very unexpected events, the biggest being the Natalie Portman returns as Jane FosterBut not only that.

The film also focused on first LGBT hero from Marvel in the movies, who is actually already a well-known character: Valkyrie is now King of Asgard.

Jane Foster, on the other hand, is not only back in the films of the God of thunderbut also returns as itself: she becomes the Mighty Thorjust like in the comics.

for the direction, Taika Waititi from Thor: Ragnarokis back.

From the cast, not just Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Other names are that of Christian Bale (who plays the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (who lives Zeus).

The first trailer released also already confirmed the Guardians of the Galaxy appearance. Hercules debuted in a post-credits scene.

Thor: Love and Thunder premiered on July 7, 2022, in theaters in Brazil.

Read the official synopsis:

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjölnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Alexa with more than R$ 100 off!!! With FREE SHIPPING option!!! And the best part: try it for 30 days and GIVE IT BACK if you don’t like the product! Check it out by clicking here .



Want to submit a list or article? (It can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!