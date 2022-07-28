How the gas that made the Netherlands rich left cities and towns in ruins

Anna Holligan and Kate Vandy

BBC News

27 July 2022 Updated 6 hours ago

photo caption, Gas extraction in the Groningen region of northern Holland has been causing earthquakes for years, jeopardizing property security.

The gas that enriched the Netherlands left cities and towns in ruins.

The extraction of this rich natural resource from the northern region of Groningen has caused thousands of earthquakes and reduced entire neighborhoods to areas that resemble something between construction sites and disaster zones.

The operation to withdraw the resource was scheduled to end in 2024, but now the war in Ukraine could shatter even that expectation.

Winding canals, a classic windmill and blooming tulips. Overschild looks like any other Dutch village — until you turn to look at the houses.

Street after street, the houses bear the scars. Even the 19th-century church steeple features a lightning bolt.

photo caption, The walls of some properties are reinforced, while others are considered too dangerous to live in.

With cracks running through the stone walls and tile floors, the houses have been reinforced and supported by massive wooden beams, and there’s a construction company truck parked at almost every door.

Eighty percent of this village needs to be completely demolished, as the houses are considered too unsafe to occupy.

“We were treated badly. We are basically a colony of the Netherlands. They keep all the wealth and we hardly get anything in return,” says Coert Fossen, president of the Groningen Earth Movement.

Gas extraction has caused more than 1,000 earthquakes since Exxon Mobil and Shell began government-approved drilling in 1963.

The latest official estimates show that the Dutch state has earned €417 billion (about US$442 billion) from this region since 1965.

As we cross a bridge, Coert explains that the removal of gas from the sandstone caused the earth to shift.

Some of the channels that once flowed from east to west have changed direction. Even cows were seen running for cover when a tremor struck. He smiles, but assures me it’s not just urban legends.

We are approaching a new neighborhood that serves as accommodation for hundreds of internally displaced people in the Netherlands.

Coert says there are four or five of these temporary housing projects in each village.

“As people’s homes are being dismantled or repaired, they move here. The risk is [que] during an earthquake your house may collapse.”

Coert is even one of hundreds of thousands of victims. In 2012, he was at home when the chair he was sitting on began to shake. Above him, he could hear the wooden beams that supported the structure of the house creaking.

More than a decade later, extraction has not stopped, and the Dutch government has declared hundreds of homes extremely unsafe, with residents fighting a system they believe works against them even for basic compensation.

photo caption, In the village of Overschild, many houses have been reduced to rubble.

In parallel with this battle, all victims share the same disbelief that gas continues to be withdrawn from their land. They want to know why a nation’s wealth was put before the health of its citizens.

We asked Hans Vijlbrief, the minister responsible for extractive industries.

“If you ask how this could happen in the Netherlands… people didn’t believe it. People in high places had trouble believing it,” he admits, referring to the first earthquakes and the damage they caused in 2012.

“This used to be something we were very proud of. It was a big thing. We got rich from it. If you want an explanation of how this can happen in this country, I think this is it.”

impact of war

The Groningen gas field is scheduled to close between 2023 and 2024.

But the conflict in Ukraine is forcing governments to reconsider their dependence on Russian oil and gas. Along with rising energy costs, there is growing pressure in Europe to draw on reserves closer to home.

Residents who thought the end was near are facing more uncertainty.

Many want reassurance that the planned closure will go ahead. But Hans Vijlbrief is not committed.

“If you’re looking for warranties, you should go to a used car dealer. The pressure on me, on the government, is huge… let’s be honest, there are very big interests pressing me to turn on the faucet again, so to speak, but I’m not going to do it because it’s unsafe, it’s dangerous.”

Jannie and Bart Schrage’s old home could not be restored.

Jannie shows us where the cracks running through the tile floor, below the front window, along the wall, appeared. Official inspectors could not guarantee that her house would survive another major earthquake.

“It’s made us older. A lot of stress. Heart problems… have taken away our joy. We’re trying to get back on our feet, but it’s hard because you see it happening all around you again and again.”

photo caption, Jannie and Bart Schrage say the situation had a detrimental impact on their health

It’s a familiar story that we’ve heard from many families within the Dutch earthquake zone.

Jannie and Bart show us binders filled with evidence of battles against a bureaucratic system that they believe is designed to hinder rather than help in the quest for compensation.

In many cases, people draw on their own savings to be able to live in a safe home.

This insecurity and the never-ending battle to have their rights recognized has had a serious impact on the residents’ mental health.

Tom Postmes, professor of social psychology at the University of Groningen, told us about a recent study that showed that approximately 16 people die prematurely each year in the Groningen earthquake area due to the stress caused by the tremors.

It turned out that all those who died prematurely had their homes damaged.

“There’s so much wealth to be had, it’s a bonanza, so people are feeling powerless to stop it.”

But some people who were opposed to any extraction beyond 2023 have changed their minds because of the war in Ukraine and rising energy prices. Many feel the pressure to accept more uncertainty.

Gerry Bulthuis is living on rent in one of the temporary neighborhoods, waiting for his new earthquake-resistant home to be built.

“On the one hand, you don’t want to leave people out in the cold, on the other hand, we don’t want any more earthquakes.”

Back at the epicenter, Coert Fossen’s struggle to have the wells closed is fueled by a sense of injustice.

“It makes me angry because there is a government that allows companies to destroy people’s homes, property, not just that, but their way of life.”