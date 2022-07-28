How the gas that made the Netherlands rich left cities and towns in ruins

  • Anna Holligan and Kate Vandy
  • BBC News

The so-called earthquake zone in an area of ​​Groningen, the Netherlands
Gas extraction in the Groningen region of northern Holland has been causing earthquakes for years, jeopardizing property security.

The gas that enriched the Netherlands left cities and towns in ruins.

The extraction of this rich natural resource from the northern region of Groningen has caused thousands of earthquakes and reduced entire neighborhoods to areas that resemble something between construction sites and disaster zones.

The operation to withdraw the resource was scheduled to end in 2024, but now the war in Ukraine could shatter even that expectation.

Winding canals, a classic windmill and blooming tulips. Overschild looks like any other Dutch village — until you turn to look at the houses.

