Huawei launches HarmonyOS 3 with interface and privacy improvements – Tecnoblog

This week, the Huawei made the official announcement of the third version of its operating system for cell phones and other devices. O HarmonyOS 3as it is called, comes with several improvements, but maintains the original proposal: to be an option as or more interesting than Android.

HarmonyOS 3 (image: reproduction/Huawei)

To this end, Huawei has tried to renew the system’s interface, especially in terms of functionality. A notable example is the Universal Card format for widgets.

The feature allows widgets not only to automatically take on various shapes and sizes, but also to be grouped together. If there are a lot of widgets in the same space, that’s fine: it’s also possible to place one on top of the other.

Another interesting detail in HarmonyOS 3 is the focus on connectivity. HarmonyOS devices in the same environment can easily recognize each other. So, if you’re using a Huawei tablet, for example, you can answer a call right there, without having to pick up your cell phone.

There are also news in terms of audio. HarmonyOS 3 allows the user to connect two pairs of headphones to the cell phone (or other device) simultaneously. So two people can listen to streaming music from a single device.

HarmonyOS 3 (image: reproduction/Huawei)

performance and security

Performance has also gained attention in the new version of the operating system. According to Huawei, HarmonyOS 3 is up to 7% faster when opening apps, improves touch response by 14% and consumes up to 11% less power in tasks that require high processing, such as heavy games. All this in relation to HarmonyOS 2.

To top it off, Huawei claims that the new version of the system has advanced in security and privacy. There is now a malware prevention function that scans apps before they are installed, for example.

The system’s privacy center can also report how often apps access personal information and remove photo metadata, such as geographic location, date and device of origin.

HarmonyOS 3 Security Center (Image: Playback/Huawei)

Huawei HarmonyOS 3: availability

HarmonyOS 3 will make its debut in September, starting with the recently announced MatePad Pro 11 tablet. In the same month, Huawei intends to release the operating system for devices that are already on the market, although it is not yet clear which models will receive the news. .

It is estimated that, currently, 300 million devices of the brand run HarmonyOS. Most of them are located in China. At this point, it is worth remembering that the operating system emerged after Huawei suffered economic sanctions from the United States that prevent it from launching devices that combine Android with Google services.

HarmonyOS 3 in car (image: reproduction/Huawei)

In addition to smartphones, HarmonyOS was designed to work with tablets, smart TVs, smartwatches and, more recently, cars (thanks to a sort of alternative to Android Auto).

With information: GSM Arena.