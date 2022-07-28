Huawei MatePad Pro 11 released in China with Snapdragon chipsets, up to 12GB RAM and more

At an event held this Wednesday (27), Huawei announced the new generation of the 11-inch MatePad Pro in China as a successor to the version presented last year by the Asian company. The newly released models share some features of other premium notebooks of the brand, but also bring new features for users. Keeping the design and construction characteristic of the Mate Pad line, the new Pro variants are endowed with intermediate specifications that should guarantee exceptional performance on the device, directly rivaling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, made official in 2020, and the Galaxy Tab S8, which also comes powered by Qualcomm’s platform.

















Canvas, design and more

As the name suggests, the new tablets bring a 11-inch OLED screen with high image resolution (2560×1600 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate and 600 nits brightnessa high-performance set capable of providing a unique experience during entertainment and gaming consumption. The display has few edges and the 16 MP selfie camera is positioned in the upper left corner, an arrangement that increases the usable area of ​​the screen, improving the user experience. In this version, the manufacturer also introduced support for the Stylus, a magnetic pen that can be used for greater precision in tasks performed on the devices. At the rear, the tablets have a different look with two camera sensors under a circular module, the primary with 13 MP of resolution followed by an 8 MP ultrawide lens, in addition to an LED flash.

Moving on to the internal hardware, the Mate Pad Pro 11 was announced by Huawei in two variants that bring small changes to the specifications. The first model has Wi-Fi-only connectivity and is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset — up to 3.2 GHz octa-core with 7 nm lithography — and Adreno 650 GPU with 8 GB of RAM. Besides this, there is also an LTE compatible model (2G, 3G and 4G) that replaces the SD 870 with the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm’s last generation processor with a maximum clock of 3 GHz, Adreno 660 video card and up to 12 GB of RAM. Although the big difference is in the SoC used, the charging power varies depending on the version chosen. Both use a battery with 8,300 mAh capacity, but only the model with SD 888 supports 66W fast charging, while the other is limited to 44W. Other highlights include the HarmonyOS 3.0 operating system and compatibility with multifunctional skins.

price and availability





The launch was made only in Asia and there is no expected arrival in other regions. In total, seven variants were announced, changing only the connectivity, storage and RAM memory, divided into categories with SD 870 or SD 888 chipsets. Look: Snapdragon 870 WiFi 8GB+128GB : 3499 CNY (~ R$2,750) 8GB+256GB : 3999 CNY (~ BRL 3,140)

Snapdragon 888 :WiFi 8GB+128GB : 3799 CNY (~ R$ 2,985) 8GB+256GB : 4299 CNY (~ BRL 3,380) 12GB+512GB : 5499 CNY (~ BRL 3,320)

LTE: 8GB+256GB : 5299 CNY (~ R$ 4,165) 12GB+512GB (with keyboard and pen): 7699 CNY (~ R$ 6,050)



technical sheet

11-inch OLED screen with WQXGA resolution

120 Hz refresh rate and camera hole

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or SD 888 Platform

Video card SD888 version: Adreno 660 SD 870 version: Adreno 650

RAM memory SD 888 version: up to 12 GB SD 860 Version: 8GB

256 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor

Extras (connections, readers, certifications and the like)

8,300mAh battery with 66W (SD 888) or 44W (SD 870) fast charging

Software: HarmonyOS 3.0

Weight: 449g

