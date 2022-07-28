The star of the Netflix series even revealed that he has been sober for more than seven years

Vecna’s interpreter in Stranger Thingsthe actor Jamie Campbell Bower opened his heart about an addiction that almost consumed him in the past. In an account published on Twitter last Wednesday (27), the 33-year-old artist said that he was admitted to a hospital.

The multitalented recalled the consequences of addiction at the time: “12 and a half years ago I was in an active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me that I loved. I was so sick that I eventually ended up in a mental health hospital.“. The outburst, by the way, has already accumulated more than 180 thousand likes on the social network.

The revelations, however, did not stop there: the star of the hit series from Netflix moved fans by exposing that he has been sober for more than seven years. “I am now 7 and a half years clean and sober. I made many mistakes in my life“, he continued.

Finally, the ex-boyfriend of lily collins he didn’t hide his gratitude about the new phase and sent a message to people who expect another difficult day when they wake up. “Every day is a chance to start over. Atone for mistakes and grow. For those who wake up thinking “God, not again”, I promise there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all work in progress.“, finished.