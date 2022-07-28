“I would like at least…”; Palmeiras rejects Turkish offer and defines value to negotiate Raphael Veiga

Jogadro received an offer from Turkish football and could be traded in the coming days

Last Wednesday (27), the news from palm trees gained strength with a possible offer from the Galatasaray by midfielder Raphael Veiga, arriving in the alviverde board. According to the Turkish portal Takvim, the team offered something around 7 million euros (about R$37.2 million at the current price).

The offer would have been rejected by the alviverde summit, but Galatasaray had a positive signal from the Palmeiras leaders, that they are willing to negotiate their main player of the season, who before getting injured against Atlético-MG, was quoted to wear the shirt. of the Brazilian team.

Also according to the report, Verdão would like to receive something close to 10 million euros (R$53 million) to negotiate the number 23 shirt. The Turks are willing to reach this amount and should present a new offer in the coming days to Palmeiras , trying to consolidate the business.

The midfielder has a contract with the alviverde team until December 2024. According to the Transfermarkt portal, which specializes in the transfer market and values, the player would be valued at 12 million euros, according to the latest update. Palmeiras enters the field next Saturday (30), against Ceará.