Injured, Jandrei is out of the game against América-MG

São Paulo will not have one of its main players for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil, this Thursday (28), at 8 pm, at Morumbi. The injured goalkeeper Jandrei is out of the duel against América-MG.

The archer suffered a blow to the back in the game against Fluminense, on the 17th. On that occasion, he had to be substituted and started the treatment. With that, Thiago Couto, who had already been playing, should continue as the starter of the team commanded by Rogério Ceni to play against the miners.

Jandrei did some training this week at the Barra Funda Training Center. He went to the field to see how he reacted to stimuli and to assess the evolution of the injury, but he did not do any full training this week with his teammates.

As he still has pain to perform some movements, the idea of ​​the coaching staff was to preserve him for tonight’s game so as not to aggravate the injury.

Meanwhile, São Paulo goes to the market to try to hire a goalkeeper. He made a proposal to remove John from Santos. But the amount offered – R$ 6 million – did not please the leaders of Santos. John’s wish is to have more minutes on the pitch and he sees the transfer with good eyes.

Other names such as goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, from Cruzeiro, and Diego Alves, gain strength at Morumbi. UOL Esporte found that Cabral’s clause blocked the deal. Diego Alves has the sympathy of Ceni, with whom he worked at Flamengo, in 2020/2021. But for now, it’s just speculation.