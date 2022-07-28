Intel Arc GPU line will not support HDMI 2.1 standard

According to Intel, it will be up to partner manufacturers to decide whether to create adapters for the

In a video published this Thursday (28), Intel demonstrated some of the features and technologies that will accompany the launch of Arc GPUs. In it, the company confirmed that the first generation of products will arrive from the factory with support for the HDMI 2.0 standardleaving out the latest version 2.1.

The company also stated that its devices have HDR support (which has been tuned to work correctly) and the Display Port 2.0 standard connections. The latter can be converted to the HDMI 2.1 standard, but this is something that will depend exclusively on the manufacturers linked to Intelwhich will need to use their own adapters in the process.

While the choice makes sense given the cost-effective character of the Intel Arc lineup, it may disappoint those hoping to use the cards connected to more modern 4K TVs. With the HDMI 2.0 standard, consumers are restricted to using a 60 Hz refresh ratewhile the more modern version allows reaching frequencies of up to 120 Hz.

Intel itself states in the video that there will be exceptions to the lack of compatibility with HDMI 2.1 in the limited editions of A750 and A770 GPUs — which should not be as affordable as slabs produced in conjunction with partners. The company also stated that it is working on methods of validating 100+ displays with variable refresh rate (VRR) technologies to ensure the best experience possible with the Arc A700 range at its launch.

During the same video, director of marketing Ryan Shrout presented the performance offered by the Arc A750 in a real test environment. The demo was based on the game Death Strandingby Kojima Productions, which ran at 1440p resolution with default settings at frame rates ranging from 80 to 100 frames per second.

According to Intel, the Arc A750 GPU should offer a higher performance threshold than seen in NVIDIA’s RTX 3060, and more details on this should be released soon. Although the company’s line of dedicated cards has been highly anticipated since the beginning of the year, so far it has did not disclose when they should officially reach consumers.

Source: PC Gamer