Intel ends “Day 0” support for gaming in GPU drivers on 10th Gen or older CPUs

Check the list of processor models and families affected by Intel’s change

This Wednesday (27), the Intel announced some graphics driver related changes for older model processors, changing the type of support provided to them. From now on, the models of 6th to 10th generation in CPUs will have a model of legacy supportwhich will reduce the frequency of updates these devices will receive.

The legacy support of Intel provides template users with only critical and security vulnerability fixes. That is, support for day 0 of games are closed for these specific models. The company must meet the CPUs of chips core, atom, Celeron and Xeon in 6th to 10th generation with quarterly software updates or according to needs identified by the Intel.

The company also informed that from the announcement, the graphics packages will include a file destined to the processors of 10th generation and earlier and a file to the models of 11th generation on. Thus, there will be two drivers contained in a single driver package.

New Intel Graphics Drivers Separate Support From Supported Processors + DOWNLOAD

Drivers for Core 6th to 10th Gen CPUs were separated from Core 11th and 12th Gen models



Families affected by change

THE Intel provided a list of families that will be affected by the transition that the company is promoting. Among them, codenamed ones: Skylake, Apollo Lake, Kaby Lake, Amber Lake, Coffee Lake, Whiskey Lake, Comet Lake, Gemini Lake, Ice Lake, Lakefield, Jasper Lake, Elkhart Lake. The specified models were:

10th Gen Intel® Core® Processors with Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics (Codenamed Ice Lake) – Continues after advertising –

10th Generation Intel® Core® Processors with Intel® UHD Graphics (codenamed Comet Lake)

9th Gen Intel® Core® processors, related Pentium®/Celeron® processors, and Intel® Xeon® processors, with Intel® UHD Graphics 630 (Codename Coffee Lake-R)

8th Generation Intel® Core® processors, related Pentium®/Celeron® processors, and Intel® Xeon® processors, with Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics 655 and Intel® UHD Graphics 610, 620, 630, P630 (Codename Kaby Lake-R, Coffee Lake)

Intel Pentium® and Celeron® processor family (codenamed Gemini Lake)

7th Generation Intel® Core® processors, related Pentium®/Celeron® processors, and Intel® Xeon® processors, with Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics 640, 650 and Intel® HD Graphics 610, 615, 620, 630, P630 (Codename Kaby Lake) – Continues after advertising –

6th generation Intel® Core®, Intel® Core® M and related Pentium® processors with Intel Iris® Graphics 540, Intel® Iris® Graphics 550, Intel® Iris® Pro Graphics 580 and Intel® HD Graphics 510, 515, 520 , 530 (codename Skylake)

Intel® Pentium® Processor Family and Intel® Celeron® Processor Family (Codenamed Jasper Lake)

Intel® Core® Processor with Intel® Hybrid Technology (Codename Lakefield)

Intel® Atom®, Pentium®, and Celeron® processor family (codenamed Elkhart Lake)

SPECIAL: 35 years Intel Brasil – a historic milestone for PCs in the country!

Embark with us on this retrospective, which begins with the emergence of the company until its arrival in Brazil!



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Intel, Tom’s Hardware