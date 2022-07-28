Inter pays just over R$5 million to River and agrees with a striker who was Crespo’s favorite and Palmeiras’ executioner

Braian Romero lost space at River Plate and could strengthen Internacional following the season

O International hit the signing of the striker Brian Romero. According to the calculation of ESPNO Colorado disbursed 1 million dollars (R$ 5.1 million) to keep 50% of the Argentine’s economic rights. The 31-year-old player arrives in Porto Alegre this Thursday (28).

The gaucho club was looking for a striker. Recently, Wesley Moraeswho arrived in the current season, rescinded the loan and settled with the raise, from Spain. In the current roster, Bro Manezes account only with Matheus Cadorini and German in position.

Romero was hired by River last year, after being very successful with the shirt of Defense and Justice. The striker was one of the main names of the team coached by Hernán Crespo in the conquest of Copa Sudamericana. At South American Recopawas ‘executioner’ of palm trees.

The matador had a fulminating start with the shirt of the millionairesnoting 12 goals and still giving 3 assists in his first games for the new team.

In the current season, however, he only made 3 goals in 26 matches, losing space in Marcelo Gallardo’s squad.

Braian Romero celebrates River Plate’s goal Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

with the arrivals of Miguel Borja and Lucas BeltranBraian lost even more space, and the trend now is for him to go to Inter.

This will be the 2nd Braian Romero’s passage through Brazilian football.

In 2019, the Argentine played quickly for the Atletico-PRnoting 3 goals in 24 Hurricane games.