Internacional x Atlético-MG: Cuca has all the players available and outlines team for (re)debut | athletic-mg

This Thursday, the training was tactical and had the presence of President Sérgio Coelho. Cuca’s team needs a victory after losing to Corinthians, in the last defeat, and to reach the goal proposed by the coach: to win 15 of the 19 home matches (and still count on Palmeiras stumbling to fight for the title).

The expectation to see which team Cuca will select is due to the decisive game against Palmeiras, on the 3rd, for Libertadores. Will the technician save? The trend is for maximum strength against Inter.

The Rooster returns to training this Friday. On Saturday morning, Cuca ends the preparation, and the squad travels to Porto Alegre, for the coach’s debut. Arana commented on the match against Inter and how the squad is facing this “decision”.

– There is an advantage over the championship leader, but we have a squad, we have a group, he himself (Cuca) has already said that the group is better than last year, new parts arrived, quality parts. I’m sure we’ll reverse this, but it’s step by step, game by game, returning that thing from each game is a decision, as we treated him last year, and this year with his return it won’t be different, let’s go in search of this one. championship – said the side.

