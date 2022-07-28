iOS 16 beta 4 arrives with changes to messages, new wallpapers and more

THE apple yesterday released the fourth betas for future versions of its operating systems. As we always do here at MacMagazinewe’re going to introduce you to some OS news — which are increasingly timid, of course, as the public release approaches.

This time we are going to talk about good news regarding the Live Activitiesa locked screento the application Messages, new wallpapers and other minor changes in the iOS 16 and not macOS Ventura 13.

Live Activities

Let’s start by talking about the excellent resource Live Activitieswhich will display persistent notifications that show the status of a given activity in real-time directly on the iOS lock screen — whether it’s the score of a football match or the route of an app car, for example.

Previously only demonstrated by Apple at WWDC, the feature is now available to be implemented in applications for developers, who must do so through the ActivityKit API.

With the beta version, developers will be able to start, update and even stop a “live activity” in their apps. Apple, however, has made it clear that the feature will not be released with the first public version of iOS 16 — that is, it will be for 16.1 or maybe 16.2.

One live activity can be active for up to eight hours, and can be displayed for up to an additional four hours on the locked screen before being removed. They will also not be able to access the network or the user’s location, with the data being fetched directly by the ActivityKit framework in apps or via notifications. push remote.

Editing and canceling messages

Another possibility that iOS 16 will bring, as we have already announced, will be to edit and cancel the sending of messages by iMessage — which, of course, will have some restrictions. In beta 4, they got even bigger.

Some interesting changes to iMessage in iOS 16 beta 4: – You can now unsend a message for up to 2 minutes after sending it

– You can still edit for up to 15 minutes

– You can make up to 5 edits to a message

– Recipients can see a log of all edits to a message pic.twitter.com/pHIDS7TAvh — Federico Viticci (@viticci) July 27, 2022

Now, in addition to being able to edit a certain message up to five times, both the sender and the recipient will have access to the edit history — something that has already happened with the similar feature that has existed for years in the publications of the Facebook.

There is also a change regarding the time limit for canceling the sending of a certain message. Before 15 minutes, it is now down to just 2. Users will still have 15 minutes to make edits, however.

screen locked

Now let’s talk about the locked screen, which received a lot of attention from Apple in iOS 16. Right in the first beta, some important things have already changed, such as the player that is displayed when playing some audio/video.

In addition to the already removed “ball” that indicated the stage of reproduction, now the volume bar has gained an important change, increasing its thickness as the volume level is changed by the user.

In addition, there has been an important change in terms of fonts and graphics, which are now more “bold”. Still on the locked screen, there is also an “Add Widget” button that makes it easy to know where they are supported.

new wallpapers

With each new update, Apple has also been releasing new wallpapers, many of them very specific. With the fourth beta, it was no different.

This time, the company has released 21 new wallpapers especially for the app. House (home). Most of them show abstract images with gradient colors, but three are blurry real photographic images.

Who also won wallpapers was CarPlaywhich in beta 4 has three new customization options — or six, if we count the light and dark versions of each of the images.

Although the aforementioned wallpapers are not made available by Apple for use on the home screen, the 9to5Mac got the original files for both the Home app and CarPlay wallpapers — allowing them to be used by you wherever you are.

Other minor news

The application Settings for iOS/iPadOS now graphically shows the difference between notification views (stack, count and list).

for iOS/iPadOS now graphically shows the difference between notification views (stack, count and list). In macOS Ventura, there is a new button to enable the Desk View Continuity Camera, as well as a popup explaining what the feature is and a tutorial on how to properly position the iPhone to use it.

Continuity Camera, as well as a popup explaining what the feature is and a tutorial on how to properly position the iPhone to use it. In iOS 16, there is even an updated view of storage details for the data present in the app Health (Health) .

. On macOS Ventura, as confirmed by 9to5MacApple will also remove help articles for setting up a modem dial-up on the computer. Although these Macs’ built-in modems have been discontinued for years, users could still configure a USB modem.

Finally, users will also be presented with a new interface when adjusting the Home screen design in iOS 16.

Eager to see what’s new on the scene in future stable releases? Yes, we are too! 😉

via 9to5Mac